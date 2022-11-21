Denver Broncos | News

Presented by Chevron

Presented by

Broncos waive RB Melvin Gordon III

Nov 21, 2022 at 12:02 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

221121_gordon2

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have waived veteran running back Melvin Gordon III, the team announced Monday.

Gordon, who started six games for the Broncos this season, recorded 70 all-purpose yards against the Raiders on Sunday, but he had a costly fumble just short of the goal line at the end of the first half. While Denver recovered the fumble, the Broncos went from a chance to score a touchdown to go up 17-7 to a field-goal try, which was blocked.

It was Gordon's fifth fumble of the season, his most since 2015 when he was a rookie.

"He's scored a lot of touchdowns down there for us," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said after the game. "He's been in our tank package, our goal-line package. He's had a lot of opportunities there, and he's scored a lot of touchdowns for us. In that situation, he has to be smart with it. He can't fumble. He knows that you just can't do that. That's unacceptable. We have to find a way to get the ball in the end zone and, at that moment, it was Melvin. We had another running back go down, so we only had two, so he was in there and he had a fumble."

Gordon joined the Broncos as a free agent in 2020. Over the past three seasons, he recorded 508 rushes for 2,222 yards and 19 touchdowns and 85 receptions for 594 yards and three touchdowns.

The Broncos now have three running backs on the active roster: Latavius Murray, Chase Edmonds and Marlon Mack. Since joining the team ahead of a Week 6 game against the Chargers, Murray has led Denver in rushing with 209 yards and three touchdowns on 63 carries. Edmonds, who was acquired from the Dolphins in a midseason trade, left Sunday's game with an ankle injury and did not return.

Denver also has fourth-year veteran Devine Ozigbo on the practice squad. Mike Boone, who leads Denver running backs in rushing average (5.5 yards per carry), is on injured reserve, but he could be a candidate to return. Before Boone was placed on IR on Oct. 24, Hackett said they expected him to miss "a couple weeks." Denver is able to open Boone's practice window in Week 12 to evaluate whether he can return, if the Broncos so choose.

Related Content

news

Broncos promote T Quinn Bailey, activate LS Jacob Bobenmoyer to active roster before Week 11 game vs. Raiders

Denver also activated placed ILB Jonas Griffith on injured reserve and elevated two players from the practice squad.

news

Broncos designate LS Jacob Bobenmoyer for return from injured reserve

The team also announced that long snapper Mitchell Fraboni has been placed on IR.

news

Broncos promote Jonathan Harris to active roster, activate Tom Compton from PUP

news

Broncos elevate T Quinn Bailey, DE Jonathan Harris to active roster for matchup with Titans

news

Broncos place C Lloyd Cushenberry III on IR, promote S Anthony Harris to active roster

Cushenberry is eligible to return against the Chiefs in Week 14

news

Broncos waive RB Devine Ozigbo, sign LB Zach McCloud to practice squad

Denver also released linebacker Kana'i Mauga from the practice squad.

news

Broncos agree to terms on trade with Jets for OLB Jacob Martin

Denver agreed to send a 2024 fourth-round pick to New York in exchange for Martin and a 2024 fifth-round pick.

news

Broncos agree to terms on trade with Dolphins to acquire 2023 first-round pick, 2024 fourth-round pick and RB Chase Edmonds for OLB Bradley Chubb, 2025 fifth-round pick

The Broncos have made a blockbuster deal at the trade deadline.

news

Broncos designate OL Tom Compton for return from Physically Unable to Perform list

Compton has played a variety of positions along the offensive line in his career, and he started seven games for San Francisco at right tackle last season.

news

Broncos sign RB Marlon Mack off 49ers' practice squad, promote LS Mitchell Fraboni to active roster

The Broncos also placed running back Mike Boone on injured reserve.

news

Broncos elevate QB Josh Johnson, LS Mitchell Fraboni to active roster for Week 7 game vs. Jets

Johnson will serve as the Broncos' backup quarterback after Russell Wilson was downgraded to out with a hamstring injury.

Advertising