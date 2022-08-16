Broncos waive five players to reach 85-player roster limit

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos waived five players to reach the league-mandated 85-player roster limit ahead of Tuesday's 2 p.m. MT deadline.
Denver waived running back Max Borghi, wide receiver Kaden Davis, wide receiver Travis Fulgham, safety Jamar Johnson and tight end Rodney Williams, the team announced.
The Broncos selected Johnson in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, while Fulgham signed with the team during the past offseason. Davis and Williams signed with the team as undrafted free agents following the 2022 NFL Draft, and Borghi signed with the team during training camp.
Denver's next round of roster decisions must come before Aug. 23 at 2 p.m., when teams are required to trim their rosters to 80 players.