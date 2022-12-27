Denver Broncos | News

Broncos waive CB Michael Ojemudia

Dec 27, 2022 at 02:57 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have waived a former Day 2 draft pick.

Denver waived cornerback Michael Ojemudia on Tuesday, the team announced.

The Broncos also signed defensive back Delonte Hood and tight end Dalton Keene to the practice squad and released running back Devine Ozigbo from the practice squad.

A third-round pick in 2020, Ojemudia appeared in all 16 games and started 11 contests as a rookie, but he has played in just five games — including one start — in the previous two seasons.

Ojemudia appeared in three games for the Broncos this year and played a handful of special teams snaps. He played just one defensive snap this year, according to Pro Football Reference.

The Iowa product was inactive for the previous five games.

Hood finished his collegiate career at Peru State and previously played at Glenville State and Toledo. He entered the NFL in 2022 as an undrafted free agent and signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Keene, a former third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, previously competed on the Broncos' practice squad in October. In six career games with the Patriots, he caught three passes for 16 yards.

Ozigbo appeared in four games for the Broncos this season, largely as a special teams contributor.

