Broncos trim roster to reach 80-player limit

Aug 23, 2022 at 01:03 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Ahead of the 2 p.m. MT roster deadline, the Broncos have trimmed their roster to the league-mandated 80-player roster limit.

Denver waived running back Stevie Scott III and wide receiver Trey Quinn and released inside linebacker Joe Schobert. Denver also designated tackle Casey Tucker as waived/injured and placed offensive lineman Tom Compton on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list.

Compton will be eligible to return in Week 5 against the Colts.

Denver signed Scott and Schobert during training camp, while Quinn and Tucker joined the team earlier in the offseason.

