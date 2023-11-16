Denver Broncos | News

Broncos to wear navy blue alternate uniforms vs. Vikings on 'Sunday Night Football'

Nov 16, 2023 at 04:39 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will be back in blue on Sunday night.

Denver is set to wear its alternate navy blue uniforms against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11.

The Broncos have not yet worn their navy jerseys in 2023 and will wear them just once this season.

Denver also wore its navy jerseys on "Sunday Night Football" last season against the 49ers and came away with an upset win. The Broncos wore the blue jerseys twice in 2022.

The Broncos previously wore their navy jerseys as their primary uniform from 1997-2011 and have played a number of memorable contests in those jerseys. Denver knocked off the Packers in a showdown of undefeated teams in 2015, and Peyton Manning set the all-time touchdown record against the 49ers in navy in 2014.

The Broncos will pair the navy jerseys with navy pants for Sunday's game.

Denver wore its Color Rush uniform against the Jets in Week 5 and is slated to wear that set again — with its alternate white helmets — in Week 16 against the Patriots.

