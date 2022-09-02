Denver Broncos | News

Broncos to wear alternate jerseys in three games during 2022 season

Sep 02, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Gabriel Christus

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos are poised to break out alternate jerseys on three occasions in 2022.

Denver will wear its navy blue jerseys in Week 3 against the 49ers and Week 14 against the Chiefs, and the team will don its all-orange Color Rush uniforms in Week 11 against the Raiders.

All three games will be played at home, and both of the Broncos' games in navy blue will be played on "Sunday Night Football."

The Broncos have not yet announced what color pants they will wear with the navy jerseys.

Denver is slated to wear their orange jerseys in the team's other five home games.

The Broncos previously wore navy tops as their primary look from 1997-2011 before switching to orange jerseys in 2012. Some of the Broncos' most memorable games have come with the team wearing the alternates, including Peyton Manning's record-breaking performance against the 49ers in 2014, a dominant game against the Packers in 2015 and Von Miller assuming the all-time sack record in 2018.

Denver will look to change its luck in its alternate jerseys, as the Broncos have not won a game in their alternate threads since posting a 3-0 record in 2019.
The Broncos hold a 3-3 record in their Color Rush jerseys.

