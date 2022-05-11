Denver Broncos | News

Broncos' single-game tickets to go on sale Thursday, May 12

May 11, 2022 at 03:00 PM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —The Broncos will release a limited inventory of single-game tickets for the 2022 season at Empower Field at Mile High shortly after the team announces its 2022 schedule on Thursday at 6 p.m. MT.

Ticket availability will vary, as the Broncos have sold out 393 consecutive regular-season games dating back to 1970, but a limited number of tickets (mostly single seats) will be available for all games.

Variable and dynamic pricing will be used again this season to provide Broncos fans with different price points to fit their budget. Included in the inventory available for the public are full-price tickets, ADA tickets and club seat tickets. Half-price tickets will be issued again this season and will be available to the public in August.

All full-price tickets will be available through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com.

Full-Price Tickets:

A limited number of full price tickets will be available, with prices starting at $30 per ticket. Please note that there will be a limit of four tickets per household per game.

ADA Seating:

A limited amount of ADA seating for ADA qualified patrons will be available via Ticketmaster. For additional information, please refer to the ADA section of the Denver Broncos website: https://www.denverbroncos.com/stadium/adainformation or call 720-258-3337.

Club Seating:

There also will be a very limited amount of club seats designated for single-game sales. Club Seat locations will be available on the East and West United Club Levels for single-game purchase.

Mobile Ticketing:

All Broncos tickets for the 2022 season will be accessed through mobile ticketing. Ticket holders will access their tickets by downloading the free Broncos 365 App or through their Ticketmaster Account Manager on their mobile device. Printed at home PDF tickets are not valid for entry.

Broncos fans receive multiple benefits associated with mobile tickets, including:

  • Quick and easy entrance to the stadium using a smart phone
  • Improved control and convenience by having the ability to manage, transfer or sell tickets at any time
  • Reduced risk of lost, stolen, counterfeit or forgotten tickets

For more information, fans can visit www.denverbroncos.com/tickets or contact the Broncos Ticket Office (720-258-3333 / tickets@broncos.nfl.net).

