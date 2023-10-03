Broncos sign WR Tre'Quan Smith to practice squad, waive CB Essang Bassey from active roster

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have signed a veteran player to their practice squad.

Denver signed wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith to the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

The Broncos also waived cornerback Essang Bassey from the active roster and released wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad.

Smith, a sixth-year player, started 35 career games and appeared in 66 contests from 2018-22 for the New Orleans Saints. The former third-round pick has caught 131 career passes and recorded at least three touchdown receptions in all four of his seasons working with Head Coach Sean Payton.

A 6-foot-2, 210-pound player, Smith has averaged 13.5 yards per reception in his career.

Bassey, a fourth-year player, played just seven defensive snaps against the Bears. Cornerback Ja'Quan McMillan assumed a larger role on Sunday in place of Bassey.