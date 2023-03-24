Denver Broncos | News

Broncos sign WR Marquez Callaway

Mar 24, 2023 at 12:52 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver has bolstered its wide receiving corps as free agency continues.

The Broncos signed former Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway, the team announced Friday.

A Tennessee product, Callaway is a fourth-year player with 83 career receptions for 1,069 yards and seven touchdowns.

Callaway appeared in 42 contests and started 17 games for New Orleans, and he posted his best season in Sean Payton's final year with the Saints.

In 2021, Callaway recorded 46 catches for 698 yards and six touchdowns. He ranked 10th in the NFL in yards per reception during that campaign.

Last season, Callaway caught 16 passes for 158 yards and one score in 14 games.

Callaway is a 6-foot-2, 204-pound player.

