Broncos sign WR Josh Hammond, place WR Jalen Virgil on IR

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Following an injury to wide receiver Jalen Virgil in Saturday's game against the 49ers, Denver has added to its wide receiving corps.

The Broncos signed wide receiver Josh Hammond, the team announced Tuesday.

Denver placed Virgil on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Hammond, who has appeared in two career games for the Jaguars, most recently played for the XFL's DC Defenders. He recorded 34 catches for 331 yards and a touchdown in 10 games in 2023.

The University of Florida product recorded 87 receptions for 1,138 yards and six receiving touchdowns during his collegiate career.

Hammond also spent time competing with the Patriots during his pro career, which began in 2020.