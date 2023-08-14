Broncos sign WR J.J. Koski, waive LB Ray Wilborn

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a wide receiver to their roster.

Denver signed J.J. Koski to its roster, the team announced Monday.

The Broncos waived linebacker Ray Wilborn in a corresponding move.

Koski, a Cal Poly product, appeared in five games for the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 and also spent time on the team's practice squad.

He returned five kicks for 89 yards (17.8 yards per return) and two punts for 20 yards (10 yards per return). Koski played 47 special teams snaps across his five appearances.

Denver's new wide receiver will wear No. 43.