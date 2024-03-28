 Skip to main content
Broncos sign unrestricted free agent WR Josh Reynolds to 2-year contract

Mar 28, 2024 at 11:22 AM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a dynamic pass catcher to their roster.

Denver signed unrestricted free agent wide receiver Josh Reynolds to a two-year contract on Thursday, the team announced.

A fourth-round pick of the Rams in 2017, Reynolds has caught 220 passes for 2,933 yards and 19 touchdowns in 107 career games.

Reynolds neared career highs in 2023 for the NFC North-winning Lions as he recorded 40 catches for 608 yards and five touchdowns.

After four years with the Rams — in which he appeared in all 64 possible games — Reynolds spent a brief stint with the Titans before joining the Lions midway through the 2021 season.

In 2023, 32 of Reynold's 40 catches went for first downs and he averaged 15.2 yards per reception.

Reynolds joins Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr., Tim Patrick, Brandon Johnson, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Michael Bandy, Phillip Dorsett, David Sills and Jalen Virgil on the Broncos' roster at receiver.

