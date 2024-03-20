Broncos sign unrestricted free agent T Matt Peart to 1-year contract

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —The Broncos have added to their offensive line.

Denver signed unrestricted free agent tackle Matt Peart to a one-year contract on Wednesday, the team announced.

Peart spent the first four years of his career with the Giants, for whom he appeared in 43 regular-season games and started seven contests from 2020-23.

A 6-foot-7, 315-pound player, Peart was selected by the Giants in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played his collegiate football at the University of Connecticut.

Peart saw his most extensive action in 2021, when he played 15 games and made five starts. Three of those starts came at left tackle, while the other two were at right tackle. In his first start at right tackle, he was part of an offensive line that did not allow a sack against the Cowboys. He started three consecutive games at left tackle during the 2021 season, as well.

Peart's first career start at left tackle came in 2020, when he played in 11 games as a rookie. He made his first start in the Giants' first win of the season, which came against Washington.