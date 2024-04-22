Broncos sign unrestricted free agent CB Levi Wallace to 1-year contract

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Another veteran defender has joined the Broncos' roster.

Denver signed unrestricted free agent cornerback Levi Wallace to a one-year contract on Monday, the team announced.

A six-year veteran, Wallace has started 70 of the 83 games in which he's appeared in his career. He spent his first four seasons in Buffalo, where he started 52 games and recorded six interceptions and 30 passes defensed.

Wallace then spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Steelers, for whom he started 18 games and recorded six interceptions and 24 passes defensed.

The Alabama product's career high in interceptions came in 2022, when he picked off four passes.