Broncos sign unrestricted free agent C Sam Mustipher

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver has added again to the interior of its offensive line.

The Broncos signed unrestricted free agent center Sam Mustipher to a one-year contract on Thursday, the team announced.

Mustipher started 40 of the 43 games in which he appeared for the Bears from 2020-2022 before joining the Ravens in 2023. In Baltimore, he started two of the nine games in which he appeared.

From 2021-22, Mustipher played more than 2,100 snaps for the Bears and appeared in all 34 possible games.

Mustipher joins Alex Forsyth and Luke Wattenberg as the Broncos' options at center.