Broncos sign TE Tommy Hudson

Jun 01, 2023 at 10:59 AM
Ben Swanson

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added extra depth to their tight end room.

Denver signed veteran Tommy Hudson, the team announced Thursday. In a corresponding move, the Broncos waived first-year running back Jacques Patrick.

Hudson, who entered the league in 2020 with the Titans as an undrafted player, has appeared in five career games, all during the 2021 season. He caught three passes for 31 yards and also played 14 percent of the team's special-teams snaps in the games in which he appeared.

A native of San Jose, California, Hudson attended Arizona State and appeared in 20 games over his final three seasons. In that span, he recorded 25 receptions for 205 yards. The Sun Devils’ website also noted that Hudson was a "key asset in the run game."

Hudson previously competed in the Broncos' rookie minicamp in May as a tryout player.

