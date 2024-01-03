Denver Broncos | News

Presented by Chevron

Presented by

Broncos sign TE Johnny Lumpkin to practice squad

Jan 02, 2024 at 05:20 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

240102_lumpkin

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a tight end to their practice squad.

Denver signed tight end Johnny Lumpkin, the team announced Tuesday.

The 6-foot-6, 268-pound player played his collegiate football for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he caught 36 passes for 408 yards and six touchdowns as he appeared in 51 games.

Lumpkin signed with the Patriots following the 2023 NFL Draft and competed with them during the offseason program and training camp. He then spent time with the Colts' practice squad early in the 2023 season.

Lumpkin has yet to appear in an NFL game.

Related Content

news

Broncos promote WR Michael Bandy, elevate WR Phillip Dorsett and OLB Ronnie Perkins for Week 17 game vs. Chargers

The Broncos have added a pair of receivers to their roster for Sunday's regular-season home finale.
news

Broncos elevate OLB Ronnie Perkins, QB Ben DiNucci for Week 16 game vs. Patriots

Perkins, who spent much of the season on the Broncos' active roster, has appeared in five games for Denver this season.
news

T Alex Palczewski designated for return from IR

Palczewski was one of four rookie undrafted free agents to make the Broncos' initial roster in August.
news

Broncos sign DB Keidron Smith to practice squad

The Broncos released safety Dallin Leavitt from the practice squad in a corresponding move.
news

Broncos promote TE Lucas Krull, elevate NT Tyler Lancaster and QB Ben DiNucci for Week 15 game vs. Lions

The Broncos also signed outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins to the practice squad.

news

Broncos waive OLB Ronnie Perkins

The Broncos signed the 2021 third-round pick off the Patriots' practice squad in September, and he appeared in five games for the Broncos.
news

Broncos designate TE Greg Dulcich for return from IR

Dulcich participated in the media-viewing portion of Wednesday's practice and began the 21-day practice window in which he must be activated to play again this season.
news

Broncos elevate RB Tyler Badie, TE Lucas Krull for Week 14 game vs. Chargers

Denver faces the Chargers at 2:25 p.m. MT on Sunday on CBS.
news

Broncos sign LB Durell Nchami to practice squad

A 6-foot-4, 258-pound player, Nchami is an undrafted rookie who played his collegiate football for the University of Maryland.
news

Broncos designate WR Brandon Johnson for return from IR

The Broncos can activate Johnson as soon as this week, which would make him eligible to play in the Broncos' Week 13 game against the Houston Texans.
news

Broncos sign S Dallin Leavitt to practice squad

A sixth-year player, Leavitt most recently played for the Green Bay Packers. He appeared in 10 games this season for Green Bay, playing 74 percent of the Packers' special teams snaps during that stretch.
Advertising