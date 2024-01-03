Broncos sign TE Johnny Lumpkin to practice squad

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a tight end to their practice squad.

Denver signed tight end Johnny Lumpkin, the team announced Tuesday.

The 6-foot-6, 268-pound player played his collegiate football for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he caught 36 passes for 408 yards and six touchdowns as he appeared in 51 games.

Lumpkin signed with the Patriots following the 2023 NFL Draft and competed with them during the offseason program and training camp. He then spent time with the Colts' practice squad early in the 2023 season.