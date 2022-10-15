Broncos sign TE Dalton Keene to practice squad, release LS Joe Fortunato from practice squad

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have seemingly made a decision at long snapper, as Denver released Joe Fortunato from the practice squad.

Long snapper Mitchell Fraboni remains on the Broncos' practice squad and appears likely to play against the Chargers on "Monday Night Football."

Denver added Fortunato earlier in the week, and Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said the Broncos would evaluate both players to make their decision.

Ahead of the game, the Broncos could either sign Fraboni to their 53-man roster or elevate him for game day.

The Broncos also signed tight end Dalton Keene, a 2020 third-round pick, to their practice squad.