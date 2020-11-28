Broncos sign T Garett Bolles to 4-year extension

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — One of the Broncos' best offensive players will remain in Denver for 2021 and beyond.

The Broncos signed tackle Garett Bolles to a four-year contract extension through 2024, the team announced Saturday.

Bolles was slated to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2020 season.

The former first-round draft pick has started all 58 games at left tackle since the Broncos selected him with the 20th-overall pick in 2017. After struggling with penalties earlier in his career, Bolles has been borderline dominant while protecting Drew Lock's blind side in 2020.

Bolles is Pro Football Focus' top-ranked tackle in 2020 and he has not allowed a sack this season according to the analytics-based site.

Earlier this week, Bolles indicated he hoped to remain in Denver for years to come.

"I've had rocky years here and my goal is just to be a consistent player that [President of Football Operations/General Manager] Mr. [John] Elway and this organization can count on for many years," Bolles said on Nov. 24. "I want to be here for a long time — I love the city, I love this fan base, my teammates, I love everything about [it] here, and I just want to win."

Head Coach Vic Fangio credited Bolles' persistence for his impressive turnaround in his fourth season in the league.

"He had a great offseason," Fangio said this week. "He stuck to it, he didn't let the outside noise, which at times was appropriate, stop his determination to keep improving. I think he's finally being rewarded for that approach. He was a guy that came out with a limited background and I knew it was going to take him time. It's taken him time and credit to him and [Offensive Line Coach] Mike [Munchak] and 'Kupe' [Assistant OL Coach Chris Kuper] for bringing him along. I've always liked Garett. Him and I talk a lot, and I'm happy for him."

Bolles, a 28-year-old player, took a circuitous path to the NFL, as he played two seasons at a junior college before spending a single season at the University of Utah. He earned first-team All-Pac 12 honors in his lone season with the Utes before declaring for the 2017 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-5, 299-pound player earned the starting job as a rookie and was named to the Pro Football Writers of America's All-Rookie team.

In 2020, Bolles could earn his first Pro Bowl nod, but he said he's not focused on individual accomplishments.

"It's always nice to get those commendations and things like that, but at the same time, I'm not really worried about that," Bolles said this week. "I'm just worrying about playing great football on Sundays and helping this team win games."