Denver Broncos | News

Presented by Chevron

Presented by

Broncos sign T Cam Fleming

Jul 27, 2022 at 08:25 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

220727_Fleming

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As training camp begins, the Broncos have added an offensive lineman with starting experience to their roster.

Denver signed tackle Cam Fleming, the team announced Wednesday.

The Broncos waived inside linebacker Kadofi Wright in a corresponding move.

Fleming, a 6-foot-6, 326-pound player, spent the 2021 season with the Broncos and started four games at right tackle for Denver. Before joining the Broncos, Fleming started all 16 games for the Giants at right tackle in 2020. He has posted 46 starts during the first eight years of his career.

A fourth-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Fleming joins several other players at right tackle for the Broncos. Calvin Anderson, Tom Compton and Ben Braden all received reps at the position during the offseason. Billy Turner, who enters training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, is also considered a favorite to earn the starting right tackle job.

Wright joined the Broncos as a college free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft and competed with the team during the offseason program.

Related Content

news

Broncos sign fourth-round picks Damarri Mathis and Eyioma Uwazurike

All nine members of the Broncos' draft class are now under contract.

news

Broncos sign G Zack Johnson

In a corresponding move, the team waived CB Cortez Davis.

news

TE Greg Dulcich signs rookie contract

The Broncos selected Dulcich in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 80th-overall pick.

news

Broncos sign 13 college free agents

In 17 of the last 18 seasons, the team has had an undrafted rookie make its initial 53-man active roster.

news

Broncos sign five Day 3 picks to their rookie contracts

The Broncos begin rookie minicamp on Friday.

news

OLB Nik Bonitto signs rookie contract

The Broncos selected Bonitto in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 64th-overall pick.

news

Broncos sign TE Eric Saubert to one-year deal

news

Broncos sign CBs Bless Austin and Donnie Lewis Jr., WR Trey Quinn

The three players took part in the team's voluntary veteran minicamp on a tryout basis.

news

Broncos sign RB Melvin Gordon III to one-year deal

During his two seasons in Denver, Gordon carried the ball 418 times for 1,904 yards and a team-high 17 touchdowns.

news

OLB Malik Reed signs restricted free agent tender

The Broncos' two remaining exclusive rights free agents also signed their tenders.

news

Broncos sign safety Kareem Jackson to new one-year contract

The hard-hitting safety will return to Denver for the 2022 season.

Advertising