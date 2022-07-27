Broncos sign T Cam Fleming

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As training camp begins, the Broncos have added an offensive lineman with starting experience to their roster.

Denver signed tackle Cam Fleming, the team announced Wednesday.

The Broncos waived inside linebacker Kadofi Wright in a corresponding move.

Fleming, a 6-foot-6, 326-pound player, spent the 2021 season with the Broncos and started four games at right tackle for Denver. Before joining the Broncos, Fleming started all 16 games for the Giants at right tackle in 2020. He has posted 46 starts during the first eight years of his career.

A fourth-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Fleming joins several other players at right tackle for the Broncos. Calvin Anderson, Tom Compton and Ben Braden all received reps at the position during the offseason. Billy Turner, who enters training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, is also considered a favorite to earn the starting right tackle job.