Broncos sign safety Kareem Jackson to new one-year contract

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver's talented safety tandem is staying intact for another season, as the Broncos signed Kareem Jackson to a new one-year contract on Monday, the team announced.

Jackson, who is entering his 13th NFL season, has been half of a formidable duo alongside Justin Simmons in Denver's defensive backfield for the previous three seasons.

In that time, Jackson has cultivated a reputation as one of the best — and hardest-hitting — tacklers at the position. In his 44 starts for the Broncos, Jackson has tallied 248 total tackles, 16 passes defensed, four interceptions, six tackles for loss, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, one sack and one defensive touchdown.

Over his previous 12 NFL seasons, the former first-round pick has showcased versatility at cornerback and safety, with 807 total tackles, 20 interceptions, 104 passes defensed, seven forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, 28 tackles for loss and four defensive touchdowns.