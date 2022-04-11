Denver Broncos | News

Presented by Chevron

Presented by

Broncos sign safety Kareem Jackson to new one-year contract

Apr 11, 2022 at 11:45 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

transactions_kareem_jackson_v1_wide

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver's talented safety tandem is staying intact for another season, as the Broncos signed Kareem Jackson to a new one-year contract on Monday, the team announced.

Jackson, who is entering his 13th NFL season, has been half of a formidable duo alongside Justin Simmons in Denver's defensive backfield for the previous three seasons.

In that time, Jackson has cultivated a reputation as one of the best — and hardest-hitting — tacklers at the position. In his 44 starts for the Broncos, Jackson has tallied 248 total tackles, 16 passes defensed, four interceptions, six tackles for loss, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, one sack and one defensive touchdown.

Over his previous 12 NFL seasons, the former first-round pick has showcased versatility at cornerback and safety, with 807 total tackles, 20 interceptions, 104 passes defensed, seven forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, 28 tackles for loss and four defensive touchdowns.

With Jackson's new deal, Denver will return all four of its primary starters from the defensive backfield, as Jackson joins Simmons and cornerbacks Pat Surtain II and Ronald Darby. A year ago, the unit ranked eighth in passing yards allowed and allowed the fifth-fewest passing touchdowns in the league.

Related Content

news

OLB Malik Reed signs restricted free agent tender

The Broncos' two remaining exclusive rights free agents also signed their tenders.

news

Broncos sign OL Billy Turner to one-year contract

Turner, who spent nearly three seasons with the Broncos from 2016-2018, started every game in which he played for the Packers over the last three years.

news

Broncos sign CB K'Waun Williams to two-year deal

In his five seasons in San Francisco, Williams recorded four interceptions, 17 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles, five sacks, 19 tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits.

news

Broncos agree to terms with S J.R. Reed on one-year deal

news

Broncos agree to terms with LB Alex Singleton on one-year deal

news

Broncos agree to terms with QB Josh Johnson on one-year deal

The Broncos have added depth to their quarterback room behind Russell Wilson.

news

Broncos agree to terms with OLB Randy Gregory

In 2021, Gregory recorded six sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles, four tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits in just 12 games.

news

Broncos sign DL DeShawn Williams to one-year deal

news

Broncos sign T Tom Compton to one-year deal

news

Broncos extend right of first refusal tender to OLB Malik Reed

The Broncos have made another move to bolster their pass rush.

news

Broncos trade for nine-time Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson

GM George Paton and the Broncos have acquired a Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

Advertising