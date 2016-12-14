Broncos sign RB Zac Brooks, released Terrell Watson from practice squad

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have signed rookie running back Zac Brooks and waived running back Terrell Watson from the practice squad.
A seventh round pick by the Seahawks, Brooks has spent his first year splitting time on Seattle's and Kansas City's practice squads. In preseason action, Brooks played in two games and totaled 21 yards on seven touches.
At Clemson, Brooks was primarily a backup running back, but he ran for 599 yards on 115 carries (5.21 avg.) and five touchdowns. He was also a threat out of the backfield, recording 18 receptions for 205 yards and three touchdowns.