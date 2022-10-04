Broncos sign RB Latavius Murray off Saints' practice squad, place RB Javonte Williams and OLB Randy Gregory on IR

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — In the wake of a season-ending injury to Javonte Williams, the Broncos have added a veteran running back to their roster.

Denver signed Latavius Murray off the Saints' practice squad to its 53-man roster, the Broncos announced Tuesday.

The Broncos placed Williams and outside linebacker Randy Gregory on injured reserve in corresponding moves.

After being placed on IR, Gregory is eligible to return for the Broncos' Week 10 game in Tennessee, which comes after the bye week. Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Monday that Gregory's ACL is intact but that the pass rusher would undergo a knee scope. Gregory suffered his injury in the fourth quarter against the Raiders.

Since being drafted by the Raiders the sixth round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Murray has started 69 career games and rushed for 5,549 yards and 50 touchdowns. He has scored at least four touchdowns in each of the last seven seasons and posted a career high 12 scores in 2016.

Murray's best season came in 2015, when he rushed for 1,066 yards and six touchdowns for the Raiders and earned a Pro Bowl nod.

After his time in Oakland, Murray spent two seasons with the Vikings, two seasons with the Saints and the 2021 season with the Ravens. In 2021, Murray rushed for 501 yards and six touchdowns.

Murray began the season on the Saints' practice squad and was elevated for their Week 4 game, in which he carried the ball 11 times for 57 yards and a touchdown.