Broncos sign RB Dwayne Washington

Aug 16, 2023
Ben Swanson

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added to their depth at running back ahead of their second preseason game.

On Wednesday, the team announced it signed veteran running back Dwayne Washington and designated defensive lineman Forrest Merrill as waived/injured.

Washington joins the Broncos with seven seasons of NFL experience. He entered the league out of the University of Washington as a seventh-round draft pick by the Lions in 2016. Over his first two years, he appeared in 17 games with two starts and recorded 110 carries for 309 yards and a touchdown. Washington then spent the next five seasons in New Orleans, playing for Head Coach Sean Payton during the first four years.

Washington has largely been a special teams contributor since joining the Saints. On average, he appeared in about 13 games each year and logged more than half of the Saints' special teams snaps each year in the games in which he appeared. In 2022, Washington played 80 percent of New Orleans' special teams snaps in the 12 games in which he saw action.

Merrill, a second-year player out of Arkansas State, logged 15 snaps on defense and three on special teams in Denver's preseason opener vs. Arizona.

