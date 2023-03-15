Broncos sign QB Jarrett Stidham

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added to their quarterback room.

Denver officially signed free-agent quarterback Jarrett Stidham, the team announced Wednesday.

Stidham is a fifth-year player who was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

He has started two games in his career and appeared in 13 contests, completing 77-of-131 passes for six touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 73.5 quarterback rating.

Stidham's best performance as a starter came in Week 17 last season, as he completed 23-of-34 passes for three touchdowns, two interceptions and a 108.1 quarterback rating.

The Auburn product spent the first three years of his career with the Patriots before being traded to the Raiders in May of 2022.