Broncos sign QB Ben DiNucci, RB Jacques Patrick

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have signed a pair of former XFL players to their roster.

Quarterback Ben DiNucci and running back Jacques Patrick both signed with Denver, the team announced Tuesday.

DiNucci and Patrick were among the five veteran players who participated on a tryout basis during Denver's rookie minicamp.

DiNucci entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick in 2020 and saw limited action, including one start, as a rookie. He more recently played in the XFL for the Seattle Dragons and led the newly formed league in completions and passing yards. He also recorded 20 touchdown passes, which ranked second in the league.