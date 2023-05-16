Denver Broncos | News

Presented by Chevron

Presented by

Broncos sign QB Ben DiNucci, RB Jacques Patrick

May 16, 2023 at 02:55 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

230516_transaction2

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have signed a pair of former XFL players to their roster.

Quarterback Ben DiNucci and running back Jacques Patrick both signed with Denver, the team announced Tuesday.

DiNucci and Patrick were among the five veteran players who participated on a tryout basis during Denver's rookie minicamp.

DiNucci entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick in 2020 and saw limited action, including one start, as a rookie. He more recently played in the XFL for the Seattle Dragons and led the newly formed league in completions and passing yards. He also recorded 20 touchdown passes, which ranked second in the league.

Patrick enjoyed similar success in the XFL, as his 443 rushing yards ranked second in the league. The 6-foot-3, 243-pound player previously spent time with the Bengals, 49ers, Panthers and Ravens. He has appeared in two NFL games since entering the league from Florida State.

Related Content

news

Broncos sign RB Tyreik McAllister, waive four players

McAllister, a first-year player from Charleston, spent a portion of the 2022 season on the Broncos' practice squad after spending the offseason competing with Denver.

news

Broncos sign S Kareem Jackson

A 14-year NFL veteran, Jackson is set to return for his fifth season with the Broncos.

news

Broncos sign 15 college free agents

Ahead of the start of rookie minicamp, the Broncos have signed 15 college free agents to their roster.

news

Broncos release OLB Jake Martin

Martin recorded six tackles, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit and a sack in five games with Denver.

news

Broncos exercise fifth-year option on WR Jerry Jeudy

The 15th-overall pick in 2020, Jeudy posted the best season of his career in 2022 as he caught 67 passes for 972 yards and six touchdowns.

news

Broncos acquire TE Adam Trautman, seventh-round pick from Saints for sixth-round selection

The Dayton product has recorded 60 career catches for 641 yards and four touchdowns.

news

Broncos sign C Kyle Fuller

As the NFL Draft inches closer, Denver continues to add to its offensive line.

news

Broncos sign WR Marquez Callaway

Denver has added to its wide receiver corps.

news

Broncos sign RB Tony Jones Jr.

The Broncos have added another player to their backfield.

news

Broncos re-sign CB Essang Bassey

The Broncos have retained depth at their cornerback position.

news

Broncos sign P Riley Dixon

The Broncos originally drafted Dixon in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and he spent the first two seasons of his career punting for Denver.

Advertising