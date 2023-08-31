Broncos sign NT Mike Purcell, CB Fabian Moreau and T Quinn Bailey, place three players on injured reserve

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have signed three veterans back to their active roster and placed a trio of players on injured reserve.

Denver signed nose tackle Mike Purcell, cornerback Fabian Moreau and tackle Quinn Bailey to its 53-man roster.

The Broncos placed cornerback K'Waun Williams, safety P.J. Locke and tackle Alex Palczewski on short-term injured reserve in corresponding moves.

Purcell, Moreau and Bailey were all released Tuesday before rejoining the team on Thursday.