Broncos sign NT Mike Purcell, CB Fabian Moreau and T Quinn Bailey, place three players on injured reserve

Aug 31, 2023 at 09:52 AM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have signed three veterans back to their active roster and placed a trio of players on injured reserve.

Denver signed nose tackle Mike Purcell, cornerback Fabian Moreau and tackle Quinn Bailey to its 53-man roster.

The Broncos placed cornerback K'Waun Williams, safety P.J. Locke and tackle Alex Palczewski on short-term injured reserve in corresponding moves.

Purcell, Moreau and Bailey were all released Tuesday before rejoining the team on Thursday.

Williams, Locke and Palczewski must miss a minimum of four games before returning to the active roster. Each NFL team is permitted to designate eight players to return from short-term IR over the course of a season.

