Broncos sign long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have signed long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer, the team announced Wednesday.

Bobenmoyer competed at rookie and veteran minicamp with the Broncos in 2019 on a tryout basis after finishing his career at the University of Northern Colorado. He also played defense for the Bears and contributed on special teams units. He tallied 24 tackles and a blocked punt during his career in Greeley.

The new specialist will likely have the chance to compete for the team's starting long snapping role.