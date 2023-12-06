Broncos sign LB Durell Nchami to practice squad

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a linebacker to their practice squad.

Denver signed linebacker Durell Nchami to its practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

A 6-foot-4, 258-pound player, Nchami is an undrafted rookie who played his collegiate football for the University of Maryland.

While with the Terrapins, Nchami recorded 50 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks and four forced fumbles in 33 career games, according to the University of Maryland.

His most productive season came as a redshirt senior, when he recorded 20 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks and a forced fumble as he made 11 starts in 13 games.