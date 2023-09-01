Denver Broncos | News

Broncos sign LB Ben Niemann to practice squad

Sep 01, 2023 at 02:45 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos continue to adjust their roster ahead of Week 1.

Denver signed veteran linebacker Ben Niemann to the practice squad, the team announced Friday.

The Broncos released wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Niemann, a sixth-year player, spent the first four years of his career with the Chiefs and recorded 167 tackles, six tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, two sacks, five fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and two passes defensed as he played 62 games and started 12 contests.

A year ago, Niemann appeared in all 17 games and started nine for the Arizona Cardinals. He posted 70 tackles, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit, one pass breakup and a fumble recovery while playing for new Broncos Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph.

Niemann competed with Tennessee in the offseason and was released by the Titans as they trimmed their roster to 53 players.

