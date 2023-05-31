Denver Broncos | News

Presented by Chevron

Presented by

Broncos sign K Elliott Fry

May 31, 2023 at 02:28 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

230531_FryUse

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a kicker to their roster.

Denver signed kicker Elliott Fry, the team announced Wednesday.

The Broncos waived running back Tyreik McAllister in a corresponding move.

Fry, 28, has appeared in games for three teams — the Falcons, Bengals and Chiefs — since entering the league.

Though he has attempted just six field goals in his NFL career, he made 75 percent of his 88 collegiate attempts at South Carolina. He missed just one of his 162 extra-point attempts while in college.

Fry hit a career-long 55-yard field goal during his final season at South Carolina, which came in 2016.

The 6-foot, 170-pound player entered the league as an undrafted player and has spent time with the Bears, Ravens, Panthers, Buccaneers, Packers, Jaguars and Cardinals — in addition to the three teams with which he appeared in a game.

His last game action came during the 2021 season with the Bengals, as he connected on his lone field-goal and extra-point attempts.

Related Content

news

Broncos sign TE Tommy Hudson

Hudson has appeared in five career NFL games.

news

Broncos sign T Cam Fleming

Fleming spent the last two seasons with the Broncos, as he appeared in five games in 2021 and started 15 contests in 2022.

news

Broncos sign NT Tyler Lancaster

The Broncos have added a veteran player to their defensive line.

news

Broncos release K Brandon McManus

The Broncos have parted ways with one of the most productive kickers in franchise history.

news

Broncos sign QB Ben DiNucci, RB Jacques Patrick

The Broncos have signed a pair of tryout players to their roster.

news

Broncos sign RB Tyreik McAllister, waive four players

McAllister, a first-year player from Charleston, spent a portion of the 2022 season on the Broncos' practice squad after spending the offseason competing with Denver.

news

Broncos sign S Kareem Jackson

A 14-year NFL veteran, Jackson is set to return for his fifth season with the Broncos.

news

Broncos sign 15 college free agents

Ahead of the start of rookie minicamp, the Broncos have signed 15 college free agents to their roster.

news

Broncos release OLB Jake Martin

Martin recorded six tackles, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit and a sack in five games with Denver.

news

Broncos exercise fifth-year option on WR Jerry Jeudy

The 15th-overall pick in 2020, Jeudy posted the best season of his career in 2022 as he caught 67 passes for 972 yards and six touchdowns.

news

Broncos acquire TE Adam Trautman, seventh-round pick from Saints for sixth-round selection

The Dayton product has recorded 60 career catches for 641 yards and four touchdowns.

Advertising