Broncos sign K Elliott Fry

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a kicker to their roster.

Denver signed kicker Elliott Fry, the team announced Wednesday.

The Broncos waived running back Tyreik McAllister in a corresponding move.

Fry, 28, has appeared in games for three teams — the Falcons, Bengals and Chiefs — since entering the league.

Though he has attempted just six field goals in his NFL career, he made 75 percent of his 88 collegiate attempts at South Carolina. He missed just one of his 162 extra-point attempts while in college.

Fry hit a career-long 55-yard field goal during his final season at South Carolina, which came in 2016.

The 6-foot, 170-pound player entered the league as an undrafted player and has spent time with the Bears, Ravens, Panthers, Buccaneers, Packers, Jaguars and Cardinals — in addition to the three teams with which he appeared in a game.