Broncos sign K Brett Maher, WR Nick Williams

Jul 25, 2023 at 03:26 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a pair of players to their roster ahead of the start of training camp.

Denver signed veteran kicker Brett Maher and wide receiver Nick Williams, the team announced Tuesday.

The Broncos waived quarterback Jarrett Guarantano in a corresponding move.

Maher connected on 29-of-32 (90.6%) attempts for Dallas last season, which marked a career best. Two of Maher's three misses were from at least 59 yards. He was 9-of-11 from at least 50 yards and 50-of-53 on extra-point attempts.

Maher's regular-season field-goal percentage ranked eighth in the NFL in 2022 — excluding players who kicked fewer than four field goals last year — and he tied for the best percentage in the league among kicks of 58 yards or less. Maher holds an NFL record with four career field goals of at least 60 yards.

Before his most recent season in Dallas, Maher appeared in eight games for the Saints in 2021. Kicking for new Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton, Maher made 16-of-18 field-goal attempts. One of his misses in 2021 came from beyond 55 yards. Maher kicked for Dallas in 2018 and 2019.

Maher competed with the Broncos during the team's mandatory minicamp in June. Denver now has both Maher and Elliott Fry on its roster at kicker.

Williams, who competed with the Broncos in June, has appeared in 26 career games and caught 30 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns. He last appeared in a regular-season game in 2018, when he played for the Titans and Rams.

Maher will wear No. 16, while Williams will wear No. 86 for the team.

Guarantano joined the Broncos' practice squad in December and competed with the team this offseason.

