Broncos sign G Ben Powers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have signed a bruising player to their roster.

Denver officially signed free-agent guard Ben Powers following the start of free agency, the team announced Thursday.

Powers joins the Broncos as a highly regarded addition. The former Raven was the 41st-ranked player on the NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal's list of available free agents, and he started 29 games over the previous two seasons.

An Oklahoma product, Powers allowed just one sack in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus. He was one of just 10 guards with at least 1,000 snaps to allow one or fewer sacks. He was also just one of six guards to play at least 1,000 snaps and be whistled for just one penalty.

Powers also gave up just one quarterback hit (tied for second fewest among guards with 1,000 snaps) and 13 quarterback pressures (second fewest). His pass-blocking efficiency of 98.8 was the second highest among guards who reached those snap totals.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound player played all 1,096 offensive snaps for the Ravens in 2022, according to Pro Football Reference.

Powers was originally selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

He has been penalized just six times in four seasons, according to Pro Football Reference.