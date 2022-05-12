Broncos sign five Day 3 picks to their rookie contracts

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Five of Denver's draft picks from the final day of the 2022 NFL Draft have inked their rookie deals, the team announced Thursday.

The group includes fifth-round picks Delarrin Turner-Yell, Montrell Washington and Luke Wattenberg; sixth-round pick Matt Henningsen; and seventh-round pick Faion Hicks.

Turner-Yell, a former Oklahoma safety, started for the Sooners for three seasons and recorded 10 career passes defensed and four interceptions. In 2021, he was a second-team All-Big 12 selection.

Washington, who was a wide receiver and return specialist at Samford, led FCS football in all-purpose yards in his final season and was a first-team All-SoCon selection.

Wattenberg, a former center and guard for the Washington Huskies, started in all of the team's 43 games over the past four seasons and was an All-Pac 12 honorable mention in 2020 and 2021.

Henningsen, a former Wisconsin defensive lineman, appeared in 42 games and started 29 during four seasons for the Badgers and was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021.

Hicks, also a former Badger, appeared in 44 career games as a cornerback for Wisconsin and totaled 108 tackles and 19 passes defensed.

Third-round pick Greg Dulcich and fourth-round picks Damarri Mathis and Eyioma Uwazurike are now the only members of the draft class still unsigned.