Broncos sign FB Michael Burton

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a versatile player to their backfield.

Denver signed fullback Michael Burton following the start of free agency, the team announced Friday.

A ninth-year player, Burton has been listed as a fullback, running back and tight end during various points of his career.

He has appeared in 113 career games and made 17 starts, rushing 28 times for 62 yards and a touchdown and catching 18 passes for 123 yards and a score.

Burton spent the previous two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, but he played for Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton in New Orleans in 2020.

Under Payton's guidance, Burton played more than 20 percent of the Saints' snaps in the 15 games in which he appeared — and he also started four games.

In addition to his offensive contributions, Burton has been a consistent special teams player. He played more than 50 percent of the Chiefs' snaps in 2022.