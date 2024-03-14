Broncos sign DT Malcolm Roach to 2-year contract

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a run stopper up front.

Denver signed defensive tackle Malcolm Roach to a two-year contract on Thursday, the team announced.

A four-year veteran, Roach has appeared in 41 games and started five contests for the Saints since 2020. He has posted 90 tackles, seven tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, one sack, one interception and four passes defensed during his career.

Roach, 25, played more than 600 combined snaps over the last two seasons across 35 total games.

According to Pro Football Focus, Roach had the best run-stop rate among interior defensive linemen in the NFL in 2023 at 17.4 percent.

A former undrafted player who attended the University of Texas, Roach is a 6-foot-3, 290-pound player.