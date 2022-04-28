Denver Broncos | News

Presented by Chevron

Presented by

Broncos sign CBs Bless Austin and Donnie Lewis Jr., WR Trey Quinn

Apr 27, 2022 at 06:10 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

220427_tryoutsignings

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After finishing their three-day voluntary veteran minicamp, the Broncos have signed three of the players who worked out with the team on a tryout basis: cornerbacks Bless Austin and Donnie Lewis Jr. and wide receiver Trey Quinn.

Austin, a former sixth-round draft pick by the Jets in 2019, is entering his fourth NFL season. The Rutgers product has appeared in 29 career games and started 17 during a two-year stretch with the Jets from 2019-20 and one season with the Seahawks in 2021. He's recorded 98 career tackles, eight passes defensed, two forced fumbles, three tackles for loss and one quarterback hit.

Lewis, who has one year of NFL experience, entered the league in 2019 with the Browns as a seventh-round pick. After two years largely as a practice squad player with the Browns, he joined the Bengals for nearly two years. He has yet to appear in a regular-season game.

Quinn is in his fourth NFL season since entering the league as the seventh-round pick by the Washington Commanders in 2018. Following two years with Washington, Quinn has spent time in Jacksonville and Las Vegas. During his NFL career, Quinn has recorded 35 receptions for 273 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games.

Prior to his NFL career, Quinn split his college years at LSU and SMU, where he played with fellow Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton. The two combined for 25 touchdowns and more than 2,200 yards during the 2017 season.

Related Content

news

Broncos sign RB Melvin Gordon III to one-year deal

During his two seasons in Denver, Gordon carried the ball 418 times for 1,904 yards and a team-high 17 touchdowns.

news

OLB Malik Reed signs restricted free agent tender

The Broncos' two remaining exclusive rights free agents also signed their tenders.

news

Broncos sign safety Kareem Jackson to new one-year contract

The hard-hitting safety will return to Denver for the 2022 season.

news

Broncos sign OL Billy Turner to one-year contract

Turner, who spent nearly three seasons with the Broncos from 2016-2018, started every game in which he played for the Packers over the last three years.

news

Broncos sign CB K'Waun Williams to two-year deal

In his five seasons in San Francisco, Williams recorded four interceptions, 17 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles, five sacks, 19 tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits.

news

Broncos agree to terms with S J.R. Reed on one-year deal

news

Broncos agree to terms with LB Alex Singleton on one-year deal

news

Broncos agree to terms with QB Josh Johnson on one-year deal

The Broncos have added depth to their quarterback room behind Russell Wilson.

news

Broncos agree to terms with OLB Randy Gregory

In 2021, Gregory recorded six sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles, four tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits in just 12 games.

news

Broncos sign DL DeShawn Williams to one-year deal

news

Broncos sign T Tom Compton to one-year deal

Advertising