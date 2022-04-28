Broncos sign CBs Bless Austin and Donnie Lewis Jr., WR Trey Quinn

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After finishing their three-day voluntary veteran minicamp, the Broncos have signed three of the players who worked out with the team on a tryout basis: cornerbacks Bless Austin and Donnie Lewis Jr. and wide receiver Trey Quinn.

Austin, a former sixth-round draft pick by the Jets in 2019, is entering his fourth NFL season. The Rutgers product has appeared in 29 career games and started 17 during a two-year stretch with the Jets from 2019-20 and one season with the Seahawks in 2021. He's recorded 98 career tackles, eight passes defensed, two forced fumbles, three tackles for loss and one quarterback hit.

Lewis, who has one year of NFL experience, entered the league in 2019 with the Browns as a seventh-round pick. After two years largely as a practice squad player with the Browns, he joined the Bengals for nearly two years. He has yet to appear in a regular-season game.

Quinn is in his fourth NFL season since entering the league as the seventh-round pick by the Washington Commanders in 2018. Following two years with Washington, Quinn has spent time in Jacksonville and Las Vegas. During his NFL career, Quinn has recorded 35 receptions for 273 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games.