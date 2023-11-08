Broncos sign CB Reese Taylor to practice squad

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a young defensive back to their roster.

Denver signed cornerback Reese Taylor to its practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

Taylor is an undrafted rookie from Purdue who competed with the Chiefs during the offseason.

Across three preseason games this year, Taylor posted six tackles and a quarterback hit as he played 65 snaps.

In his lone season with the Boilermakers, he posted 34 tackles, an interception and four pass breakups as he started 13 of Purdue's 14 games. He previously played for Indiana, where he recorded 11 pass breakups and a pair of interceptions across four seasons.