Broncos sign CB Parnell Motley off 49ers' practice squad, activate Jeff Driskel from Reserve/COVID-19 list

Dec 16, 2020 at 03:00 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have signed defensive back Parnell Motley off the 49ers' practice squad and activated Jeff Driskel from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Wednesday.

Denver also placed cornerbacks Duke Dawson Jr. and Kevin Toliver II on injured reserve. Head Coach Vic Fangio announced earlier in the week that Dawson and Toliver would be out for the rest of the season after suffering knee injuries against Carolina.

Defensive lineman Darius Kilgo also returned to the team's practice squad off the Broncos' Practice Squad Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Motley, a rookie out of Oklahoma, will be officially be added to the team's roster after he completes the league's COVID-19 testing protocol. The Broncos will receive a roster exemption until that process is complete.

The 6-foot, 180-pound player has appeared in two games in his young career, as he played special teams snaps for the Buccaneers in Weeks 3 and 4. His first career game was in Denver, as he played 12 special teams snaps. Motley originally joined the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent and was with the team until October. San Francisco then claimed Motley off waivers in October, and he spent a couple of weeks on the active roster before being waived. The 49ers signed him to their practice squad, but Denver has now signed him to their active roster.

Motley finished his career at Oklahoma as a 2019 first-team All-Big 12 selection and ranks fifth in Sooners history with 33 passes defensed.

Driskel returns to the team's active roster after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Nov. 26.

