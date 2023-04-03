Denver Broncos | News

Presented by Chevron

Presented by

Broncos sign C Kyle Fuller

Apr 03, 2023 at 02:01 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

transactions_kyle_fuller_wide (1)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the NFL Draft inches closer, Denver continues to add to its offensive line.

The Broncos officially signed center Kyle Fuller, the team announced Monday.

Fuller, a 2017 seventh-round draft pick, has appeared in 51 career games and started 12 contests during his career.

Primarily working at center, Fuller joined the Seahawks in 2019 and made eight career starts over the following two seasons in games in which Russell Wilson was the starting quarterback.

Fuller saw extensive action on offense in one game last season and primarily served as a special teams contributor.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound player was drafted by the Texans and also spent time with Washington and Miami before spending almost four full seasons in Seattle.

Denver previously added tackle Mike McGlinchey and guard Ben Powers to the roster in free agency.

Related Content

news

Broncos sign WR Marquez Callaway

Denver has added to its wide receiver corps.

news

Broncos sign RB Tony Jones Jr.

The Broncos have added another player to their backfield.

news

Broncos re-sign CB Essang Bassey

The Broncos have retained depth at their cornerback position.

news

Broncos sign P Riley Dixon

The Broncos originally drafted Dixon in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and he spent the first two seasons of his career punting for Denver.

news

Broncos waive CB Lamar Jackson, release OLB Wyatt Ray

The Broncos have made a pair of roster moves.

news

Broncos sign FB Michael Burton

The Broncos have added a versatile player to their backfield.

news

Broncos sign CB Tremon Smith

The Broncos have bolstered their cornerback position.

news

Broncos re-sign S P.J. Locke

The Broncos have maintained depth at the safety position.

news

Broncos sign RB Samaje Perine

The Broncos have added a proven running back to their roster.

news

Broncos re-sign ILB Alex Singleton

The Broncos' leading tackler from 2022 is heading back to Denver.

news

Broncos sign G Ben Powers

The Broncos have signed a bruising player to their roster.

Advertising