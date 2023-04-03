Broncos sign C Kyle Fuller

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the NFL Draft inches closer, Denver continues to add to its offensive line.

The Broncos officially signed center Kyle Fuller, the team announced Monday.

Fuller, a 2017 seventh-round draft pick, has appeared in 51 career games and started 12 contests during his career.

Primarily working at center, Fuller joined the Seahawks in 2019 and made eight career starts over the following two seasons in games in which Russell Wilson was the starting quarterback.

Fuller saw extensive action on offense in one game last season and primarily served as a special teams contributor.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound player was drafted by the Texans and also spent time with Washington and Miami before spending almost four full seasons in Seattle.