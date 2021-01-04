Broncos sign 10 players to future contracts

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have signed 10 players to future contracts, the team announced Monday.

Tackles Quinn Bailey and Darrin Paulo, wide receivers Trinity Benson, Fred Brown and Kendall Hinton, defensive back Chris Cooper, running backs Jeremy Cox and Damarea Crockett, tight end Jordan Leggett and defensive tackle Deyon Sizer all signed future contracts. The players will officially be placed on the team's roster when the new league begins on March 17.

All 10 of the players were on the Broncos' practice squad to end the 2020 season. Six of the players have regular-season experience, including Brown, Leggett and Cox.