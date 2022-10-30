Broncos rookies Greg Dulcich, Nik Bonitto have major impacts in Broncos' victory over Jaguars

Starting the season on IR was not easy, particularly for a rookie, but Dulcich credited his smooth adjustment to the experienced coaches and players around him, and all the work they have done to help him prepare for this moment.

"[I'm] definitely really comfortable," Dulcich said. "The coaches have done a really good job with me. Obviously, I was out for a long time, but the older tight ends, they really helped me along, so once it was time for me to get in, I was pretty confident."

On the defensive side, Bonitto got his largest role of the season in this game after taking limited snaps behind the Broncos' formidable group of veteran pass rushers. But after Baron Browning suffered a hip injury against the Jets, the rookie out of Oklahoma got a huge opportunity to showcase his talent.

In the third quarter, Bonitto made the biggest play of his young career with a strip-sack on second down, forcing Jacksonville into a third-and-28 situation. In a one-score game, snuffing out the Jaguars' drive ended up being critical to Denver's victory.

Bonitto said after the game that he has been staying prepared all season for the possibility of earning a big role, so he felt ready for his chance to make an impact in this game.

"[I was] just trusting the coaching, getting better every day, just waiting for my opportunity," Bonitto said. "That way, if something did ever happen, I was able to go."

Hackett praised Bonitto and the reserve pass rushers for stepping up when the team needed them, as the defense put consistent pressure on Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence all night.

"Day in and day out, they do such a great job," Hackett said. "And I think that with some of the injuries also, another guy goes in and steps up. Nik Bonitto comes in there and makes some plays, Jonathon Cooper gets in there, [Jonathan] Kongbo got in there."

As the Broncos look to make a run down the stretch, getting consistent standout performances from the rookies will be crucial. Dulcich and Bonitto are establishing important roles on the team, and cornerback Damarri Mathis has taken on a starting role as well with Ronald Darby suffering a season-ending injury.