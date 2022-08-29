Broncos release P Sam Martin, make series of other roster moves

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have made a series of roster moves as the team nears the deadline to set its initial 53-player roster.

The Broncos released punter Sam Martin and waived cornerback Bless Austin, linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel, tackle Sebastian Gutierrez and running back JaQuan Hardy. Denver also designated cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. as waived/injured.

Martin served as the team's punter for each of the last two seasons and competed with Corliss Waitman during the offseason and training camp. Following the transaction, Waitman is the only punter on the Broncos' roster.

Austin and Lewis joined the Broncos following veteran minicamp in April, while Gutierrez joined the team as a college free agent. Hardy and Gemmel both signed with the team during the preseason.