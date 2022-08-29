Denver Broncos | News

Presented by Chevron

Presented by

Broncos release P Sam Martin, make series of other roster moves

Aug 29, 2022 at 03:45 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

220829_Martin

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have made a series of roster moves as the team nears the deadline to set its initial 53-player roster.

The Broncos released punter Sam Martin and waived cornerback Bless Austin, linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel, tackle Sebastian Gutierrez and running back JaQuan Hardy. Denver also designated cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. as waived/injured.

Martin served as the team's punter for each of the last two seasons and competed with Corliss Waitman during the offseason and training camp. Following the transaction, Waitman is the only punter on the Broncos' roster.

Austin and Lewis joined the Broncos following veteran minicamp in April, while Gutierrez joined the team as a college free agent. Hardy and Gemmel both signed with the team during the preseason.

Following the moves, the Broncos have 74 players on their active roster. Denver must trim its roster to 53 players ahead of 2 p.m. MT on Tuesday.

Related Content

news

Broncos sign ILB Jeremiah Gemmel

The Broncos designated inside linebacker Barrington Wade as waived/injured in a corresponding roster move.

news

Broncos trim roster to reach 80-player limit

The Broncos announced the roster moves on Tuesday.

news

Broncos awarded RB Devine Ozigbo off waivers

The Broncos have added depth to their running back room.

news

Broncos designate DE Marquiss Spencer as waived/injured

Spencer was injured during practice on Aug. 16 and had not practiced since.

news

Broncos waive five players to reach 85-player roster limit

Denver was required to make the moves before 2 p.m. MT on Tuesday.

news

Broncos sign ILB Joe Schobert; OLB Randy Gregory and OL Billy Turner cleared to practice

A seventh-year player, Schobert is a 2017 Pro Bowler who has started at least 13 games in each of his last five seasons.

news

Broncos sign two running backs, place Christopher Allen on injured reserve

The Broncos also designated Tyreik McAllister as waived/injured.

news

Broncos sign WR Darrius Shepherd

The Broncos have added a wide receiver with ties to Nathaniel Hackett to their roster.

news

Broncos sign RB Max Borghi, place WR Tim Patrick and RB Damarea Crockett on IR

news

WR KJ Hamler cleared to practice

Hamler, who spent the first four practices of training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, is poised to rejoin his teammates at practice on Monday.

news

Broncos sign T Cam Fleming

Fleming started four games for the Broncos at right tackle in 2021.

Advertising