Broncos release OLB Jake Martin

May 10, 2023 at 02:39 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have made a roster move in their outside linebacking corps.

Denver released Jake Martin, the team announced Wednesday.

The Broncos acquired Martin in a midseason trade with the Jets. Martin recorded six tackles, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit and a sack in five games with Denver.

Randy Gregory, Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, Christoper Allen and Aaron Patrick remain on Denver's roster at outside linebacker.

The Broncos' roster currently sits at 78 players, including the team's five draft picks. Defensive lineman Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi does not count against the 90-player roster limit.

