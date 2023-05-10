Broncos release OLB Jake Martin

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have made a roster move in their outside linebacking corps.

Denver released Jake Martin, the team announced Wednesday.

The Broncos acquired Martin in a midseason trade with the Jets. Martin recorded six tackles, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit and a sack in five games with Denver.

Randy Gregory, Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, Christoper Allen and Aaron Patrick remain on Denver's roster at outside linebacker.