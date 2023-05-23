Broncos release K Brandon McManus

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have parted ways with one of the most productive kickers in franchise history.

Denver released Brandon McManus with a Post-June 1 designation, the team announced Tuesday.

"Brandon has been a key player and presence with the Broncos for nearly a decade, making outstanding contributions to our team and community," General Manager George Paton said in a statement. "Developing into one of the NFL's most productive kickers, Brandon made so many clutch kicks for this franchise over the years as a Super Bowl champion and team captain. He will always hold a special place in Denver Broncos history. We thank Brandon for all he did for the Broncos, and we wish him and his family the very best in the future."

McManus' defining stretch came in his second season in Denver, as he made all 10 of his postseason attempts en route to helping the Broncos capture a world championship. In the Broncos' divisional round win over the Steelers, he made five field goals to help Denver advance to the AFC Championship.

The longest-tenured Bronco on the roster, McManus posted three seasons in which he made at least 85 percent of his field-goal attempts. He was the final player remaining on the team from the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 win.

McManus, 31, broke the franchise record for the most field goals of at least 50 yards during the 2022 season. He ranks third in the NFL in that category since 2014, behind only Matt Prater and Justin Tucker. In 2020, he made an impressive 10 field goals from 50-plus yards.

The Temple product ranks second in team history in field-goal percentage and total points.

Originally joining the Broncos via trade in 2014, McManus battled through initial struggles before taking hold of the Broncos' kicking job. A multi-year captain, McManus played a leading role for the Broncos' special teams during his nine seasons in Denver. Only Jason Elam kicked longer for the organization.

McManus was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month in October of 2015, and he won AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors three times between 2020 and 2021.

In the community, he helped at-risk youth in Colorado through his foundation, Project McManus. He was named the NFLPA Community MVP in Week 15 of the 2021 season for more than $50,000 of contributions directed toward helping families in need. He earned the same honor in 2020 for helping to cover rent costs for single-parent households and those affected by domestic abuse, and he also aided Colorado restaurants impacted by COVID-19. He launched his foundation in 2019.

Despite a successful career, McManus connected on just 28 of his 36 field-goal attempts in 2022 and saw his make percentage drop below 80 percent for the first time since 2017.