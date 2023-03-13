Broncos release G Graham Glasgow, RB Chase Edmonds

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have made a pair of roster moves as the official start of the league year nears.
Denver released guard Graham Glasgow and running back Chase Edmonds, the team announced Monday.
Glasgow spent the previous three seasons in Denver, starting 33 of 37 games in which he appeared. He joined the team in free agency during the 2020 offseason.
Edmonds arrived in Denver midway through the 2022 season as he was acquired at the trade deadline. Denver also acquired a first-round pick in the deal with Miami. Edmonds appeared in five games for the Broncos, carrying the ball 26 times for 125 yards. He also caught six passes for 61 yards.