Denver Broncos | News

Presented by Chevron

Presented by

Broncos release G Graham Glasgow, RB Chase Edmonds

Mar 13, 2023 at 03:30 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

Transaction_Use

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have made a pair of roster moves as the official start of the league year nears.

Denver released guard Graham Glasgow and running back Chase Edmonds, the team announced Monday.

Glasgow spent the previous three seasons in Denver, starting 33 of 37 games in which he appeared. He joined the team in free agency during the 2020 offseason.

Edmonds arrived in Denver midway through the 2022 season as he was acquired at the trade deadline. Denver also acquired a first-round pick in the deal with Miami. Edmonds appeared in five games for the Broncos, carrying the ball 26 times for 125 yards. He also caught six passes for 61 yards.

Related Content

news

Broncos sign WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

Humphrey has recorded 18 receptions for 315 yards and three touchdowns in his career.

news

Broncos sign nine players to future contracts

Four of the players appeared in regular-season action during the 2022 season.

news

Broncos elevate LB Ray Wilborn, OLB Wyatt Ray to active roster for Week 18 game vs. Chargers

The practice squad players will bolster Denver's depth on game day.

news

Broncos promote CB Ja'Quan McMillian and OL Will Sherman to active roster, place G Dalton Risner and RB Marlon Mack on injured reserve

Risner and Mack both suffered injuries during the Broncos' Week 17 matchup with the Chiefs.

news

Broncos promote CB Lamar Jackson, OLB Jonathan Kongbo to active roster, place OLB Randy Gregory on injured reserve

Denver also elevated a pair of players from the practice squad.

news

Broncos place TE Greg Dulcich on injured reserve

The 2022 third-round draft pick ends his rookie season with 33 receptions for 411 yards and two touchdowns.

news

Broncos waive CB Michael Ojemudia

Denver also made several practice squad moves.

news

Broncos activate RB Chase Edmonds from injured reserve to 53-man roster

Denver also elevated a pair of players from the practice squad.

news

Broncos place OL Tom Compton on injured reserve

Compton appeared in his first game action for the Broncos in Week 15.

news

Broncos designate RB Chase Edmonds for return from injured reserve

Edmonds has been on injured reserve since suffering an ankle injury in Week 11.

news

Broncos promote QB Jarrett Guarantano to active roster, place CB Darius Phillips on injured reserve

Guarantano joined the Broncos' practice squad in early December.

Advertising