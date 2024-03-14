Broncos re-sign WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to 1-year contract

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have retained a member of their receiving corps.
Denver signed wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey to a one-year contract on Thursday, the team announced.
A five-year veteran, Humphrey appeared in all 17 games and started eight contests for Denver in 2023 in his first season for the Broncos. Humphrey caught 13 passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns, including a 54-yard catch-and-run for a score against the Chargers in Week 17.
The Texas product played 70 percent of Denver's offensive snaps in 2023.
Humphrey spent the first three seasons of his career with the Saints, where he appeared in 18 games and caught 16 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns. He appeared in six games for the Patriots in 2022.