Broncos re-sign WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to 1-year contract

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have retained a member of their receiving corps.

Denver signed wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey to a one-year contract on Thursday, the team announced.

A five-year veteran, Humphrey appeared in all 17 games and started eight contests for Denver in 2023 in his first season for the Broncos. Humphrey caught 13 passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns, including a 54-yard catch-and-run for a score against the Chargers in Week 17.

The Texas product played 70 percent of Denver's offensive snaps in 2023.