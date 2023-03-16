Denver Broncos | News

Broncos re-sign S P.J. Locke

Mar 16, 2023 at 04:05 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have maintained depth at the safety position.

Denver re-signed safety P.J. Locke, the team announced Thursday.

Locke has appeared in 47 career games for Denver, largely as a special teams contributor. He has played more than 75 percent of the team's special teams snaps in each of his three seasons, according to Pro Football Reference.

The Texas product also played 10 percent of Denver's defensive snaps in the 16 games in which he appeared in 2022. He recorded 22 tackles, a tackle for loss, a pass breakup and two forced fumbles. Locke forced the game-sealing fumble in the Broncos' Week 3 win over the 49ers.

Denver has made several moves on the defensive side of the ball since the start of free agency, as the team has also signed defensive end Zach Allen and inside linebacker Alex Singleton.

