Broncos re-sign ILB Justin Strnad to 1-year contract

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have retained a veteran defensive player and key special teams contributor.

Denver re-signed inside linebacker Justin Strnad to a one-year contract on Thursday, the team announced.

Strnad, a fifth-round pick of the Broncos in 2020, has appeared in 50 career games and started five contests. Over the last two seasons, he has not missed a game and has served a primarily role for the Broncos' special teams unit.

The Wake Forest product played 84 percent and 86 percent of Denver's special teams snaps in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Strnad ranked first in special teams snaps for the Broncos in both 2022 and 2023, according to Pro Football Reference.