Denver Broncos | News

Presented by Chevron

Presented by

Broncos re-sign CB Essang Bassey

Mar 22, 2023 at 02:44 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

transactions_essang_bassey_wide

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have retained depth at their cornerback position.

Denver re-signed cornerback Essang Bassey, the team announced Wednesday.

Bassey is a fourth-year player who has appeared in 27 games for the Broncos across three seasons, including 14 games in 2022.

In his most recent season in Denver, he recorded 15 tackles, two passes defensed and a tackle for loss while playing 23 percent of the defensive snaps in the games in which he appeared. He also played 62 percent of the Broncos' special teams snaps in that span.

Bassey initially joined the team as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and appeared in 12 games as a rookie. He also posted one interception, two passes defensed, a fumble recovery, 23 tackles and three tackles for loss during his debut season.

The Wake Forest product is a 5-foot-10, 190-pound player.

Related Content

news

Broncos sign P Riley Dixon

The Broncos originally drafted Dixon in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and he spent the first two seasons of his career punting for Denver.

news

Broncos waive CB Lamar Jackson, release OLB Wyatt Ray

The Broncos have made a pair of roster moves.

news

Broncos sign FB Michael Burton

The Broncos have added a versatile player to their backfield.

news

Broncos sign CB Tremon Smith

The Broncos have bolstered their cornerback position.

news

Broncos re-sign S P.J. Locke

The Broncos have maintained depth at the safety position.

news

Broncos sign RB Samaje Perine

The Broncos have added a proven running back to their roster.

news

Broncos re-sign ILB Alex Singleton

The Broncos' leading tackler from 2022 is heading back to Denver.

news

Broncos sign G Ben Powers

The Broncos have signed a bruising player to their roster.

news

Broncos sign RT Mike McGlinchey

The Broncos have added a former top-10 pick to their offensive line.

news

Broncos sign DE Zach Allen

The Broncos have added an ascending player to their defensive line.

news

Broncos sign TE Chris Manhertz

The Broncos have bolstered their tight end room.

Advertising