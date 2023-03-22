Broncos re-sign CB Essang Bassey

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have retained depth at their cornerback position.

Denver re-signed cornerback Essang Bassey, the team announced Wednesday.

Bassey is a fourth-year player who has appeared in 27 games for the Broncos across three seasons, including 14 games in 2022.

In his most recent season in Denver, he recorded 15 tackles, two passes defensed and a tackle for loss while playing 23 percent of the defensive snaps in the games in which he appeared. He also played 62 percent of the Broncos' special teams snaps in that span.

Bassey initially joined the team as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and appeared in 12 games as a rookie. He also posted one interception, two passes defensed, a fumble recovery, 23 tackles and three tackles for loss during his debut season.